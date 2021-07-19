FORECAST: Warm but comfortable today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small thunderstorm chances during the week

Heat builds as the week wears on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fairly quiet Monday ahead with the only storm chance limited to areas south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine to the north with lower humidity values.

Dry air will keep us calm Monday night, allowing for skies to clear out for the most part. Lows will be near 70 in the city Tuesday morning but most spots will be in the 60s again.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with partly sunny skies, highs just shy of 90 degrees, and a mainly dry forecast.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night with low arounds 71F.

