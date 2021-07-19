Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warm with lower humidity

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances remain low through the workweek
  • Heat builds as the week wears on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a calm and comfortable start to the week. Most areas will see plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Since you’re closer to a front to our south, areas south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways will see more clouds and a small rain chance.

Dry and less humid air sticks around tonight. Most will see mainly clear skies with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a near carbon copy of today with partly cloudy skies (more sunshine further north), highs in the 80s, and mainly dry weather. Mostly clear skies are in Tuesday night’s forecast as we fall into the 60s yet again.

While most of the week looks quiet, rain chances increase this weekend.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's your Monday morning forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, July 19, 2021

Most Read

ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

Here's your Monday morning forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, July 19, 2021
In 2020, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States.
Behind the Forecast: Different ways to be struck by lightning
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16