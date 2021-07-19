FORECAST: Warm with lower humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances remain low through the workweek

Heat builds as the week wears on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a calm and comfortable start to the week. Most areas will see plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Since you’re closer to a front to our south, areas south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways will see more clouds and a small rain chance.

Dry and less humid air sticks around tonight. Most will see mainly clear skies with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a near carbon copy of today with partly cloudy skies (more sunshine further north), highs in the 80s, and mainly dry weather. Mostly clear skies are in Tuesday night’s forecast as we fall into the 60s yet again.

While most of the week looks quiet, rain chances increase this weekend.

