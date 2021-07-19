LMPD finds dead body near Meijer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are trying to find what killed a man found near a superstore.

The man was found near the Meijer at 9500 Preston Highway around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.

LMPD says it’s being handled as a death investigation at this time.

Police think he’s in his 40′s.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. They are waiting on the results of the autopsy to figure out how he died.

