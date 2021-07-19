Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD finds dead body near Meijer

(WAVE 3 News)
By Brett Martin
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are trying to find what killed a man found near a superstore.

The man was found near the Meijer at 9500 Preston Highway around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.

LMPD says it’s being handled as a death investigation at this time.

Police think he’s in his 40′s.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. They are waiting on the results of the autopsy to figure out how he died.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Indiana found safe
Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital

Latest News

Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives
WAVE 3 News: Sunday evening, July 18, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Sunday evening, July 18, 2021
At Burger Girl and Burger Boy the managers said they have figured out how to increase staff...
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives
With the front past us on Thursday night, it will be colder with a mainly cloudy sky.
FORECAST: Mainly dry this evening, heating up this week