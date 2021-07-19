LMPD officer, MetroSafe, good Samaritans recognized after saving girl from kidnapper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old girl is safe with her family after she was rescued from her kidnapper during the July 4th holiday weekend.

According to the LMPD police report, neighbors witnessed a man take a girl from the Valley Station neighborhood on July 2. The father and son immediately got in their vehicle to follow him while calling 911. MetroSafe dispatchers collected the license plate number and a description of the suspect’s vehicle to relay to police.

Several LMPD patrol cars found the suspect in less than 10 minutes. Police body-camera video showed officers arresting the driver and rescuing the girl from the vehicle. The video continued with the child crying and asking for her father.

“I want my daddy,” she cried.

Forty-year-old Robby Wildt was identified as the kidnapping suspect. According to Wildt’s arrest report, he saw the girl playing in the street, circled around the block, and grabbed her from the road. When Wildt said she began crying, he tried to calm her down. He also told police he realized what he was doing was wrong and tried to bring her back to where he had grabbed her because he was worried he “may hurt her” and “he felt bad for doing what he had done,” the arrest report read.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., honored the officers, dispatchers and good Samaritans for their quick actions. LMPD Sgt. Joseff Keeling said it’s because of their teamwork that the girl was quickly reunited with her family.

“They put the tools in our lap,” Keeling said. “We worked with what we got. They (neighbors) made the phone calls. Metro Safe pieced it all together, of course I’m sure it was chaos in the radio room. Metro Safe did a great job at piecing together all of the information together and putting out to us exactly what was pertinent to it and getting rid of the stuff that wasn’t pertinent. They made perfectly clear what we were looking for and that’s how we were able to locate the vehicle.”

Wildt is charged with kidnapping and being held on a $1 million bond. His case will go straight to a grand jury.

