Man charged 1 year after murder at bus stop

Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a murder that happened on...
Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a murder that happened on July 18, 2020, according to an arrest slip.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder one year after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop.

Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to the July 18, 2020 murder of Devon Robinson, according to Louisville Metro police.

Amontre Easton
Amontre Easton(LMDC)

Robinson was shot and killed at the corner of 5th and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville while waiting for the bus.

An arrest slip stated Easton and five other people got out of two stolen vehicles and began punching Robinson. Robinson tried to run away and police said Easton handed one of the others, a 13-year-old, a gun. Robinson was shot several times, then Easton and the others left in the stolen vehicles.

Kelvonnie Harris has also been charged in connection to Robinson’s death.

Easton was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transaction with a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appeared in court Monday where he his bond was set at $500,000.

Easton is scheduled to appear back in court at 9 a.m. on July 27.

