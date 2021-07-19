Man charged one year after murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder one year later.

Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a murder that happened on July 18, 2020, according to an arrest slip.

Easton was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transaction with a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

