Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man charged one year after murder

Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a murder that happened on...
Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a murder that happened on July 18, 2020, according to an arrest slip.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder one year later.

Amontre Easton, 19, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a murder that happened on July 18, 2020, according to an arrest slip.

Easton was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transaction with a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

Mainly dry weather is in place to start the week.
FORECAST: Warm with lower humidity
Here's your Monday morning forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, July 19, 2021
6:30 am
Monday morning, July 19, 2021
your money
Your Money: Ford; retirement; robot fired