Man dead, woman injured in shooting at St. Matthews apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a St. Matthews apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block of Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews Police Department chief Col. Barry Wilkerson said.

When officers arrived, they found both shooting victims. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The name of the man has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.