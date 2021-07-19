Support Local Businesses
Manufacturing of GE 4-door refrigerators moves to Louisville from China

GE Appliances production of four-door refrigerators
GE Appliances production of four-door refrigerators(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances has opened its newest production line that brings production back home from overseas.

Production of GE’s four-door refrigerators moved from China to the GE Appliance Park in Louisville earlier this year after a $60 million investment creating 245 new jobs.

The first American-made fridge rolled off the line in May.

The company is using some new equipment, but a lot of the equipment is completely re-tooled to fit the new needs. GE spent millions of dollars to revamp some old equipment that was going unused, which also saved some money.

GE said they’ve invested more than a billion dollars into their Louisville facilities, creating 2,000 jobs in the last five years.

Governor Andy Beshear said this is where Kentucky can prove itself.

“Folks, this is a shot; an opportunity to achieve so many dreams,” Beshear said. “To make Kentucky, to make the world, see Kentucky as that special place that we’ve always known that it is.”

GE will continue to make their three-door refrigerators at Appliance Park, and by the time the new line is at full capacity, the company said the four-door product will be produced at the same volume or perhaps even more.

Congressman John Yarmuth said the investment is a win for city, state and country.

“These investments in innovation, community and people who live here are the investments we need for a better Louisville, a better country,” Yarmuth said. “This is how we succeed. Congratulations, and thank you.”

In total, GE Appliances has more than 7,000 employees.

The company said it annually contributes $11 billion to the state’s GDP.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

