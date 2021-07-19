Support Local Businesses
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach

A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in filth, Myrtle Beach police said.(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Nick Doria
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in filth, Myrtle Beach police said.

According to an incident report, police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center for an animal cruelty and neglect call.

Police reportedly found a black SUV in the parking lot with two puppies locked in a plastic crate in the backseat.

According to the report, the outside temperature at the time of the call was 90 degrees, with the heat index nearing 100 degrees.

Police said the windows of the vehicle were “slightly cracked,” but it allowed no ventilation. The air conditioning in the vehicle was reportedly not functioning.

The report stated the terrier puppies, who were estimated to be eight to nine weeks old, were found covered in fleas, urine, and feces.

One of the puppies was anemic, police said. They added the puppies were inside the vehicle about 30 to 45 minutes.

According to report, the puppies were taken to the humane society for care and treatment.

The owner, who the report listed as a 61-year-old woman, was located and issued a summons for mistreatment of animals.

