Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rabid bats found in Jefferson County

This bat was found in the Prospect area of northeastern Jefferson County, the same area where...
This bat was found in the Prospect area of northeastern Jefferson County, the same area where three bats tested by the Kentucky Department for Public Health laboratory were found to have rabies.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health and wildlife officials are asking the public to take precautions after three bats tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County.

During routine surveillance 18 bats were tested at the Kentucky Department for Public Health laboratory. The results came back positive for three big brown bats.

The three infected bats were found in the Prospect neighborhood. Two of them were found inside a home and the third was found outside.

If you see a bat, either dead or impaired, do not touch it and call the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness at 502-574-6650.

Metro Health will arrange for the bat to be collected and submitted for rabies testing.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Man dead, woman injured in shooting at St. Matthews apartment
Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s COVID Delta variant briefing
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s COVID Delta variant briefing