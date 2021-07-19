Rabid bats found in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health and wildlife officials are asking the public to take precautions after three bats tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County.

During routine surveillance 18 bats were tested at the Kentucky Department for Public Health laboratory. The results came back positive for three big brown bats.

The three infected bats were found in the Prospect neighborhood. Two of them were found inside a home and the third was found outside.

If you see a bat, either dead or impaired, do not touch it and call the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness at 502-574-6650.

Metro Health will arrange for the bat to be collected and submitted for rabies testing.

