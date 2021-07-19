Support Local Businesses
Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it leaves the Port of Miami, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31.

According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.

Carnival says the policy must name the unvaccinated guest as the policyholder or beneficiary.

Unvaccinated guests without the required proof of travel insurance will not be allowed to board the ship, and no refunds will be provided.

The cruise line will waive the requirement for guests under the age of 12 since they are currently ineligible for vaccines.

Royal Caribbean is also implementing a similar policy for unvaccinated guests 12 and older sailing from Florida homeports starting Aug. 1.

According to Royal Caribbean officials, the travel insurance policy must have a minimum of $25,000 per person in medical expense coverage, $50,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and no COVID-19 exclusions.

