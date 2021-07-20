2 children inside home injured by stray bullet, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two children were injured when a stray bullet went through a window, according to Louisville Metro police.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Red Fern Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl had been shot and a 5-year-old boy was grazed on the hand by a bullet.

Both children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and are expected to recover, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The LMPD Sixth Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.