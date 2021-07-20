2 children inside home struck by stray bullet in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two children were hurt when a stray bullet went through a window, according to Louisville Metro Police Department investigators.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Red Fern Road in Newburg around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl had been shot and a 5-year-old boy was grazed on the hand by a bullet.

Both children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and are expected to recover, police said.

Bullet holes were still visible Tuesday morning at a Newburg home where two children were shot and injured. (Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told WAVE 3 News he heard the shots and ducked for cover in his home.

“It sounded probably like a whole entire clip, just bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” the man said. “And it sounded like it was right outside my window. So, I was sitting on the bed. I immediately went to the floor. I’m not taking any chances on anything like that.”

Edith Jones, another neighbor, told WAVE 3 News she found out about the shooting a few hours after it happened and was brought to tears when she found out children were involved.

“I live about four blocks away and I began to cry,” Jones said.

Jones said she had a similar experience happen to her roughly two weeks ago outside her home.

“I was getting out of my car, and I was walking up the driveway and a car comes around, I think it was a black car, and just started spraying bullets,” Jones said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer addressed the situation while at a Tuesday morning news conference.

“Imagine that,” Fischer said. “So you’re at home with your kids, minding your own business, and a bullet comes flying through your house and hits your kids. I mean, this is the kind of nonsense that’s happening from people that are irresponsible with gun use, out on the streets trying to solve their beef with a gun or whatever, thinking they’re a big person to do that. And people just have got to stop doing that and understand that there are these casualties that are just unacceptable for the community.”

The LMPD Sixth Division is investigating the shooting. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

