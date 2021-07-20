Ark of Taste Dinner to highlight healthy farm food access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky chefs and artisans are joining forces to not only serve a delicious dinner event, but to also raise money and highlight how farm-to-table eating is a huge benefit to the community.

The 2nd Annual Bluegrass Ark of Taste Dinner will be held July 26 at Naive Restaurant in Butchertown, and it’s Chef Drew Corman will help create and execute the menu.

“It’s a four-course meal and includes unlimited wine and beer,” Naive owner and Slow Food Bluegrass board member Catherine MacDowall said.

The chefs involved said they are excited to highlight distinctive and delicious foods and healthy ingredients they love to use but are worried many of them are facing extinction. The list of foods is long including everything from Carolina Gold rice to multiple tomatoes on the list.

Why are some foods disappearing? Grocery store bread, which we probably all have in our pantry, can serve as an example.

“How long does a fresh loaf of bread last in your house 24 to 48 hours max?” Larry Horwitz, of Ten20 Craft Brewery, asked. “So, how is it that a modern loaf of commercial bread stays fresh on a store shelf for two to four weeks?”

Former chef turned bread maker James Bridges answered that question.

“The average loaf of bread you buy from the supermarket has about 20 or 30 ingredients in it,” Bridges said.

The Grainwright owner is supplying his homemade long-fermented sourdough bread for the Bluegrass Ark of Taste dinner.

“It contains flour, water and salt and that’s it,” he said.

Being more deliberate about what we are eating is the goal for the well-respected chefs and foodies who will showcase the food of local farmers, it’s flavor and health benefits at the dinner.

They’ll also explain how food and drink play off each other at Naive Restaurant.

Ashbourne Farms chef Patrick Roney maintains unlike many products on the market today grown for shelf life with salt fat and sugar added, they are bringing back foods that taste good on their own.

“They’re delicious, they’re amazing, they’re full of flavor, " Roney said.

The dinner benefits Slow Food Bluegrass Garden grant recipients and Black Market Kentucky, the local grocery store in the food desert of west Louisville.

Horwitz said, “There hasn’t been a decent grocery store in West Louisville for quite a while and now we’ve got one that’s not just putting calories on the counter.”

A cocktail, swag bag and guest speakers including Shauntrice Martin, founder of Black Market Kentucky, are part of the dinner.

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com or can be found on the Slow Food Bluegrass Facebook page.

Watch below for a WAVE 3 News round table discussion of Farm to table and the upcoming Bluegrass Ark of Taste Dinner. The discussion is about the dinner and the importance of the availability of fresh food to all communities in the Bluegrass. Those taking part in this discussion are Cchef at Ashbourne Farms and Slow Food Bluegrass board member Patrick Roney, owner of Naive and Slow Food Bluegrass board member Catherine MacDowall, owner of The Grainwright James Bridges and Head of Brewing Operations at Ten20 Craft Brewery and leader of the beer pairings for the dinner Larry Horwitz:

