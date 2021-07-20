Support Local Businesses
Camps identified as spreaders of delta variant

By Ken Baker
Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From May 31 to July 16, Kentucky health officials say they’ve identified 335 cases of the Delta variant statewide.

“Most of these stories start with unvaccinated individuals that test positive and spread it to other unvaccinated individuals,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear said he expects Delta cases to continue to rise.

Summer camps are among the places listed as areas of concern.

“Staff have really gotten into the routine of cleaning,” Metro Louisville Assistant Director of Recreation Ben Johnson said. “We have some additional cleaning supplies. We have stand-alone hand sanitizers.”

Johnson said this year the city partnered with JCPS for summer camp through backpack league.

The camp includes 14 different locations, comprised of schools and community centers and serving more than 300 kids.

Due to the mask mandate issued by JCPS, when unvaccinated students are inside of schools, masks are required.

Johnson said staff also encourage children to remember some COVID-19 guidelines.

“We continue with the increase hygiene,” he said. “Hand-washing and so forth. You still want to minimize the sharing of some objects. We have plans for that as well.”

Similar protocols are in place for the summer camp running over at the Jewish Community Center. Staff there also reported no cases of the Delta variant.

“We haven’t had a variant breakout,” Camp Director David Siskin said. “We have a system in place with pods; it’s been productive.”

He added all unvaccinated children are wearing a mask during inside activities and it’s something they never took a break from.

“The campers that we serve don’t have the ability to get that vaccination and we wanted to be as safe as possible,” Siskin said.

