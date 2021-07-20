Coroner: Foul play not suspected in death of missing Dry Ridge woman

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Dry Ridge woman who was reported missing last month, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

The remains of 34-year-old Autumn Patterson were found Saturday in a wildlife area in Crittenden, Dry Ridge police say.

Patterson, the mother of two, had not been seen since July 6.

Her car was found abandoned at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge, according to police. She called her daughter on July 4, but did not pick her up the following Monday.

Patterson suffered from schizophrenia and had a history of substance abuse, police say.

Her boss was the last person to see her.

