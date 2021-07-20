Support Local Businesses
Delta variant causes COVID cases to double in Louisville

Louisville is facing a new strain of the coronavirus variant that is twice as contagious as that of last year.(WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is facing a new strain of the coronavirus variant that is twice as contagious as that of last year.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain in Indiana, Kentucky and now Jefferson County.

During a COVID-19 briefing from the Louisville Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Sarah Moyer reported 414 new COVID cases, along with two deaths and 43 hospitalizations. Moyer said nearly all hospitalizations involve patients who were not vaccinated against the virus, including children.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of kids that have to stay in the hospital, but seriousness of illness I think will take a couple of weeks to really get that information reported back down to us,” she said.

Through contact tracing, the Health Department has found that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are socializing like it’s 2019, pre-pandemic times. COVID outbreaks were traced back to churches, summer camps, birthday parties, water parks, weddings and sporting events.

Doctors urge people who are not vaccinated, including small children, to wear face masks in public and among large crowds.

“We’ve cautioned that life could get back to normal if you are vaccinated, but unfortunately we are still at less than half of our city fully vaccinated,” Moyer said. “We are still in a pandemic with a virus now that is twice as contagious as it was last summer.”

As of Tuesday, 47 percent of Jefferson County was vaccinated against COVID-19. Registering is available online.

