Family scared for missing NKY woman after car found abandoned

Autumn Patterson hasn’t been seen since July 6.
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dry Ridge police are searching for a 34-year-old woman not seen since July 6.

Autumn Patterson’s car was found abandoned at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge.

Patterson is a mother of two. Police say she called her daughter on July 4 but did not pick her up the following Monday.

She is schizophrenic and has a history of substance abuse, police say.

Police say her boss was the last person to see her.

She is described as 5′5″ with a medium build and several tattoos including three cancer ribbons.

Her sister, Megan Guffey says Patterson was living in her car but was working and wouldn’t have abandoned it.

“I couldn’t believe she left it,” said Patterson’s mother, Melissa Messer, “because that’s her safety jacket. That’s all she had. She was living in it.”

Guffey is scared for Patterson’s safety.

“For me, just knowing how paranoid she is, I just have a hard time believing she would be in a car with a stranger,” Guffey said. “Even her own family she thinks are out to get her. I just don’t see her jumping in a car with someone she doesn’t know.”

Messer and Guffey just want to know what happened.

“If someone picked her up, then who’s in that car?” Guffey said. “Whose car does it belong to? Is she on foot?”

Police will search for Patterson with dogs Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Piddle Park.

If you have information on her disappearance, you’re urged to contact the Dry Ridge Police Department at (859) 428-1212.

