Farm to table: A roundtable discussion

By Connie Leonard
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Sunrise anchor Connie Leonard held a round table discussion about the 2nd annual Bluegrass Ark of Taste Dinner on Monday, July 26 and the importance of the availability of fresh food to all communities in the Bluegrass.

Taking part in the discussion are Patrick Roney, chef at Ashbourne Farms; Catherine MacDowall, owner of Naive; James Bridges, owner of The Grainwright, and Larry Horwitz, head of Brewing Operations at Ten20 Craft Brewery.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

