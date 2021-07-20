Support Local Businesses
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob Braun, spokesman for Pendleton County.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BUTLER, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire destroyed a restaurant at a northern Kentucky country club early Tuesday.

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob Braun, spokesman for Pendleton County.

Falmouth and Pendleton County fire crews responded to the eatery on Country Club Drive off U.S. 27 in Butler just after 2:30 a.m., Pendleton County dispatchers say.

Fire crews said when they arrived on scene the roof half already collapsed and the entire building was fully engulfed in flames.

They knocked the bulk of the blaze down, but the flames were too intense to save the business.

No injuries were reported, and the owner plans to rebuild, Braun said.

Pendleton Hills golf course and pool are OPEN! Meet us in the Carriage House. The clubhouse is a total loss. We will...

Posted by Pendleton Hills on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

