FORECAST: Hot and dry for most of the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain chances remain low with our next front nearing the area Thursday/Friday
  • Our highest upcoming rain chance looks to be on Sunday for now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hot and sunny with highs near 90°. Wildfire smoke drifting overhead will keep our skies hazy.

Hazy skies remain tonight as humidity slightly increases. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday features partly cloudy skies and highs near 90° once again. A weak cold front approaches from the north bringing a few downpours into the forecast, however, rain chances remain low.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s in most locations.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
