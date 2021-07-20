FORECAST: Quiet weather to rule the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances remain low with our next front nearing the area Thursday/Friday

Highest rain chance ahead looks to be Sunday at this time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and hot day ahead with temperatures pushing up just a notch above Monday’s 88° high near 90 degrees.

Hazy skies at times will continue into tonight thanks to wildfire smoke in the area. The humidity will be a little higher than the previous couple of nights, but it’ll still be pleasant Wednesday morning with lows in the 60s to near 70° once again.

Wednesday is a partly sunny and hot day with highs near 90 degrees. A weak cold front dropping in from the north will provide a few downpours in the afternoon in select areas. We’ll keep the storm chance low for now.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows near 70°. L

