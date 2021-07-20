FORECAST: Slim rain chances this week as it heats up outside

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances low this week

Stretch of 90s begins Wednesday

Humidity increasing later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will remain mainly clear across the region overnight with temperatures in the 60s for most. The “pleasant feel” is thanks to northeasterly winds and lower than average levels of humidity.

Tuesday brings a few clouds in the afternoon. Under partly sunny skies highs will push into the mid to upper 80s. Look for the haze (smoke from Western wildfires) to make the sunset appear more of a reddish color.

Skies will clear out nicely Tuesday night. The humidity will be a little higher than the previous couple of nights, but it’ll still be pleasant Wednesday morning with lows in the 60s to near 70 once again.

Wednesday is a partly sunny and hot day with highs near 90 degrees. A weak cold front dropping in from the north will provide a few downpours in the afternoon in select areas. We’ll keep the storm chance low for now.

Rain chances stay low all week long. In fact, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Earliest Alert Forecast will be on Sunday at 40%. The overall theme looks to be hot and mainly dry!

