FORECAST: Western wildfires send us hazy skies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be mostly clear overnight tonight with the wildfire smoke overhead from out West continuing to create a haze.

Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees as we wake up Wednesday morning. A cold front in the vicinity will inspire a small storm chance in Wednesday afternoon’s forecast, but a lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere ahead of this front will contain the storm chance to 10%. Highs will be near 90 on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will be a notch less muggy and warm thanks to the cold front nearby.

Expect lows in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday will feature a very slight decrease in heat and humidity compared to previous days, but we’ll still have enough moisture in the air to keep a very small pop-up storm chance. Highs will be just shy of 90 during the day.

You can expect humidity levels to increase toward the end of the week, too. Highs will be at or above 90 degrees for most days in the 10 Day Earliest Alert. Rain chances look slim with minor chances through this period. The best chance appears to be Sunday.

