Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed Monday in a crash in Covington as the former mayor of Bromley.

Donald Jobe, 39, died at the scene of the crash on KY-17 in the area of Pioneer Park around 8:40 p.m., the Covington Police Department said in a news release.

Police say their investigation found that driver turned north out of Pioneer Park and into the southbound lanes of KY-17.

The vehicle drove a short distance in the wrong direction before hitting Jobe’s motorcycle, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Jobe, who was Bromley’s fire chief before he became mayor, was set to go to trial in September for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of public funds, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

He was facing charges of abuse of public trust for stealing up to $10,000, tampering with evidence and public records, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jobe resigned as mayor in August 2017, about six months after search warrants were executed at his home. He remained in his position as the city’s fire chief until his arrest in October 2018.

