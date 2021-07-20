Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot and hazy days are going to rule our weather for the next 1-2 weeks it appears. It will be the humidity that will vary a bit depending on when a front is near the area or not. It won’t be too bad today but you will start to notice it increase later this week until a front tries to push it back to our southwest for maybe 36 hours? We’ll take it. That process could spark a t-storm as well but most will remain dry.

As the heat/humidity build for the weekend, another front will drop in from the north. This one will not make it through here but it will help become the driver of complexes of t-storms that will form day and night...all the way into next week.

For our area, we just have to figure out how much the heat dome of high pressure is going to shield us from these dropping t-storm complexes. We may not have much protection this weekend, especially Sunday. And it is just too early to know if we will next week.

This will be a fairly large heat wave develop to our west and we will be right on the edge of the show it appears.

The video will explain all of this in more detail...

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

