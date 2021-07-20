Jail employee charged with impersonating an officer with taser, loaded gun and handcuffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A civilian employee at Louisville’s jail was arrested for pretending to be a police officer, according to court documents.

Stanley Hollingsworth is accused by Shively Police of having police equipment, including a taser, a gun belt with a loaded gun and handcuffs.

According to the report, a Shively police officer who responded to a motor vehicle accident noticed what appeared to be an unmarked police car conducting some type of traffic enforcement in a construction zone near Interstate 264 East and Taylor Boulevard.

When the officer ran the license plate, it came back as a familiar name. The same Shively officer had stopped Hollingsworth in July 2019. At that time, the officer wrote, the suspect also had police lights in his car, a siren and a police scanner.

Fast forward two years and Hollingsworth was found with the same blue and white lights flashing, wearing a shirt that read “Officer Hollingsworth” on the front and “officer” on the back, the report states.

They also saw a police-style gun belt in the backseat which had a loaded gun, handcuffs, a fully functional taser and extra ammunition, the report lists. He also had an iPad with a police radio scanner app, the officer added.

At first, the Shively officer stated Hollingsworth told him he was with LMPD, then changed his story to being a corrections officer with LMDC. He then retracted his statement a third time, and told the officer simply worked for corrections.

When the officer called the jail, they told him Hollingsworth was a civilian employee and had no police powers, the report states.

According to a Louisville Metro website, Hollingsworth is a “Prisoner Class Interviewer.” That job description includes interviewing inmates to assess their behavioral, medical, sociological, psychological and economic backgrounds to determine their proper living quarters within the correctional facility, the website states.

Hollingsworth’s job title also includes explaining the jail’s rules to inmates.

Hollinsworth was charged with improper use of blue lights, possession of a radio that sends/ receives police messages and impersonating a peace officer, which is a felony.

LMDC assistant director Steve Durham said Hollingsworth was “relieved of his duties” Monday morning and was suspended without pay.

