JCPS offering free student health screenings this week for first time

JCPS is the largest school district in the state of Kentucky.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of Jefferson County Public Schools students have several opportunities to schedule their child’s physical for the current school year this week.

Free student health screenings and sports physicals will be offered for the first time ever by JCPS. Students 12 and older who have not gotten the COVID vaccine can also get it during the health exam.

Clinic sites and dates are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 20 — Iroquois High School | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 21 — Waggoner High School | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 22 — Western High School | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are not required for a student to get a health screening.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

