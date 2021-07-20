JCPS offers free physicals, vaccinations for students ahead of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Iroquois High School on Tuesday, free health physicals provided by Jefferson County Public Schools gave students and parents a chance to get the check-ups they needed without a doctor’s appointment.

That included mandatory physicals based on certain grade levels, but it also included sports physicals.

It made things very easy for Ravelle Hall and her son Christian, who needed a physical to play basketball, and that’s a big deal for him.

“He played for Greenwood in elementary school and he got them to the state championship,” Hall said, “so it was very awesome. We had a lot of fun that year. Basketball is just his thing.”

Christian is heading into middle school at Lassiter.

Within JCPS, physicals are required for students entering sixth grade and kindergarten.

On Tuesday, the district also offered vaccination shots at Iroquois. It’s more healthcare access that JCPS hopes will keep students in the classroom.

“Their learning has already been very disrupted,” JCPS District Health Manager Dr. Eva Tone said. “So having access to these services, doing these things, will help keep schools open. We don’t want schools to open and then have to close again. We want kids to be in person and learning.”

Christian Hall is 11 years old. He’s not yet eligible for a vaccine.

It’s those younger students that JCPS is trying to protect with mask mandates for unvaccinated students.

Ravelle Hall said she doesn’t mind.

“Going back to school, and being around so many different people, teachers and other children, I think it’ still very important to have a mask on,” Hall said. “I have no problem with that.”

JCPS is offering services again Wednesday at Waggener High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday at Western High School from noon to 3 p.m.

No appointments are needed.

