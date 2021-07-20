Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky offers landlords, tenants assistance as eviction moratorium ends in July

Federal eviction moratorium protection from the CDC has a deadline set for July 31 and an...
Federal eviction moratorium protection from the CDC has a deadline set for July 31 and an extension past this date has not been announced.(Source: WAFB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the federal eviction moratorium soon coming to an end, renters and landlords will soon lose protection on any bills yet to paid. However, the Kentucky Housing Corporation is still offering assistance for any unpaid rent and utilities.

Federal eviction moratorium protection from the CDC has a deadline set for July 31 and an extension past this date has not been announced.

The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund has been designed to help Kentucky tenants with rent or utility payments to help keep them paid, and to assist landlords and utilities in getting payments for debts owed,

According to the KHC, the program is anticipated to operate through the next year and has the ability to fund all eligible tenants and landlords who submit complete applications.

Eligible tenants must live in a Kentucky county outside of Fayette or Jefferson County, as those counties have their own eviction relief programs, and gross income cannot exceed 80 percent of area median income. Assistance for rental or utility payments must show proof of past due payments in a bill or letter or an eviction notice.

Landlords seeking assistance must forgive late fees or penalties related to non-payment of rent, sign a lease agreement with a tenant, and an agreement not to evict for any past rent due not covered by the program.

More information on this program can be found here.

For rental or utility assistance in Louisville-Jefferson County, click or tap here.

For rental or utility assistance in Lexington-Fayette County, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Police: No suspect or motive in St. Matthews shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
GE Appliances production of four-door refrigerators
Manufacturing of GE 4-door refrigerators moves to Louisville from China
After a young girl was abducted on the afternoon of July 2, neighbors said they chased the...
LMPD officer, MetroSafe, good Samaritans recognized after saving girl from kidnapper