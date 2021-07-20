Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 471,669 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.71% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 217 are in kids 18 or younger.

This marks the highest single-day case number since March 11, which was 1,211. The last day we had more than 1,000 was April 7, which was 1,028.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, which brings the state total to 7,304.

As of Tuesday, 347 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 112 are in the ICU, and 44 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,250,973 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.