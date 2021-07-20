Support Local Businesses
Kentucky State Police needs your help to win ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

KSP Cruiser photo submitted for contest
KSP Cruiser photo submitted for contest(KSP)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second place showing in a national contest last year, the Kentucky State Police is asking for your help to take the top spot.

The American Association of State Troopers “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is underway.

This year, KSP’s entry is a 2015 Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 producing 426 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Voting begins Tuesday, July 20th on the AAST Facebook page or you can go directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021.

Voting will end on Tuesday, August 3rd at noon eastern time.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2022 calendar.

