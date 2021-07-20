Support Local Businesses
Kentucky State University president resigns

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II has resigned.

Brown submitted his resignation to the board of regents, effective immediately, at a Tuesday morning meeting.

The board immediately went into closed session Tuesday morning for two items, one discussing “litigation”, and the other, a matter discussing either the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of a personnel member.

After the closed session, Brown announced his resignation, which the board unanimously accepted, with two absences.

Brown’s resignation comes amid several lawsuits. Some board members have gone to the governor’s office with budget concerns.

The board also voted unanimously, with two absences, to appoint Clara Ross Stamps as the acting president, who has been with the university since 2017. She says that progress is what she wants to focus on and building a better Kentucky State University.

“Let me just say this, that I truly understand the strength of Kentucky State University,” Ross Stamps said. “It is the people, our students, our alumni, our faculty, our staff, and our students, and all of those people who love and respect Kentucky State University.”

The board also appointed Gregory Rush as the new CFO and tabled a motion to hire an external auditor to take a look at the current financial situation of the university.

This is a developing story.

