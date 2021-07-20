Leitchfield social worker killed in crash on way to child welfare complaint

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A social worker on her way to a child welfare complaint in Grayson County died in a car crash over the weekend.

Around 11:45 a.m. on July 18, Crystal Willis, 41, was driving westbound on Kentucky 1133 when she hit a concrete culvert, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. Her car stopped after hitting a concrete tile across the ditch line.

The crash happened near Blowtown Road.

Willis, who was from Leitchfield, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to an initial investigation. She died at the scene.

