Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Leitchfield social worker killed in crash on way to child welfare complaint

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A social worker on her way to a child welfare complaint in Grayson County died in a car crash over the weekend.

Around 11:45 a.m. on July 18, Crystal Willis, 41, was driving westbound on Kentucky 1133 when she hit a concrete culvert, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. Her car stopped after hitting a concrete tile across the ditch line.

The crash happened near Blowtown Road.

Willis, who was from Leitchfield, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to an initial investigation. She died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Police: No suspect or motive in St. Matthews shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Gov. Beshear provides new masking recommendations as Delta variant spreads in Ky.
FORECAST: Slim rain chances this week as it heats up outside
According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
Federal eviction moratorium protection from the CDC has a deadline set for July 31 and an...
Kentucky offers landlords, tenants assistance as eviction moratorium ends in July