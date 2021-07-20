Support Local Businesses
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was raped by 31-year-old John Philpott in the summer of 2018.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, and he was charged with several counts of child molesting and criminal confinement.

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, the child told investigators that she was raped by 31-year-old John Philpott in the summer of 2018, as reported by the News and Tribune. In one alleged instance, she said Philpott took her into a bedroom, pushed a dresser in front of the door so she couldn’t leave, and sexually abused her.

Philpott was arrested on July 11. The Clark County Jail is holding him on a bond of $100,000, and his next pretrial court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11. A jury trial is set for Dec. 14.

