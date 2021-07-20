Louisville road repairs on the horizon as paving season kicks off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aiming to minimize the number of potholes people hit or try to avoid every day, Mayor Greg Fischer plans to invest $55 million to fix Metro Louisville’s roads and sidewalks. Paving for the 2022 fiscal year officially started on Tuesday.

Fischer said $20 million will be used to improve more than 200 miles of roads, while $2 million will be used to fix more than 30,000 feet of sidewalks.

“We have a lot of sidewalk repairs that we need to have around the city,” Fischer said. “And when you think about the original City of Louisville and the age of some of those sidewalks, they’re in rough shape. They prioritize going from the worst sidewalks to the best so the worst ones will be repaired first. Particularly important with people that have difficulty walking — they may have a wheelchair, a cane or something like that — that we keep our sidewalks in good shape.”

The city has also allocated roughly $30 million to projects such as the widening of River Road, the renovation of Dixie Highway, and the improvement of Westport Road.

Metro Louisville Public Works crews have already paved 85 miles of road since the year began, according to Fischer.

Paving season usually ends around late November.

