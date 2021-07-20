Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville road repairs on the horizon as paving season kicks off

Mayor Greg Fischer plans to invest $55 million to fix Metro Louisville’s roads and sidewalks.
Mayor Greg Fischer plans to invest $55 million to fix Metro Louisville’s roads and sidewalks.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aiming to minimize the number of potholes people hit or try to avoid every day, Mayor Greg Fischer plans to invest $55 million to fix Metro Louisville’s roads and sidewalks. Paving for the 2022 fiscal year officially started on Tuesday.

Fischer said $20 million will be used to improve more than 200 miles of roads, while $2 million will be used to fix more than 30,000 feet of sidewalks.

“We have a lot of sidewalk repairs that we need to have around the city,” Fischer said. “And when you think about the original City of Louisville and the age of some of those sidewalks, they’re in rough shape. They prioritize going from the worst sidewalks to the best so the worst ones will be repaired first. Particularly important with people that have difficulty walking — they may have a wheelchair, a cane or something like that — that we keep our sidewalks in good shape.”

The city has also allocated roughly $30 million to projects such as the widening of River Road, the renovation of Dixie Highway, and the improvement of Westport Road.

Metro Louisville Public Works crews have already paved 85 miles of road since the year began, according to Fischer.

Paving season usually ends around late November.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Man killed in St. Matthews shooting identified
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Gov. Beshear provides new masking recommendations as Delta variant spreads in Ky.

Latest News

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Hotel guests enter the The Omni Louisville lobby during the COVID pandemic.
Downtown Louisville hotels enjoy summer of gains while monitoring spread of COVID variant
Bullet holes were still visible Tuesday morning at a Newburg home where two children were shot...
2 children inside home struck by stray bullet in Newburg
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Man killed in St. Matthews shooting identified