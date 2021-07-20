Support Local Businesses
Man killed in St. Matthews shooting identified

By Sarah Jackson and Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shooting at an apartment complex in St. Matthews has left a man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting happened at the Jamestown Apartments, located in the 800 block of Breckenridge Lane, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

“There were 4-5 gunshots,” a man who lives at Jamestown Apartments said. “Ninety seconds later, 15 cop cars two ambulances pull up and you hear screaming and a lot of stuff going on.”

St. Matthews officers found the shooting victims.

“They discovered a male and female both with multiple gunshot wounds,” Major Eddie Jones, assistant chief of the St. Matthews police said. “Our officers attempted to render aid to the the male.”

But police say the 28-year-old man, identified as Shamone Haggard by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, died at the scene from his injuries. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her inquires. She is expected to recover.

SMPD is not releasing the relationship between the two victims and said they don’t have a suspect or motive at this time. Investigators do believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

“What happened in the city this year is truly unprecedented and it just goes to show you this area town like St. Matthews are not immune to this,” Jones said. “However, our officers are aware of what is going on in the city and try to do everything from preventing that from happening in our city.”

If you have any information, call St. Matthews Police at 502-893-9000.

