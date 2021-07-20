Support Local Businesses
MISSING: Colorado teen with medical issues last seen on July 6

Missing teen in Colorado.
Missing teen in Colorado.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing teen.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of 18-year-old Robert Frazier back on July 13. 11 News shared the information on Monday because a friend of the family reached out requesting the coverage.

Frazier was last seen July 6. Family members believe he was hitchhiking in the foothills west of Denver. The sheriff’s office adds there are concerns for his welfare because of “medical issues.” Specifics on the medical issues were not shared.

If you see Robert, or know where he is, you can call Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015. Delta County is southeast of Grand Junction.

Missing person: Robert Frazier - 18 years old. - Concern for Welfare due to Medical Issues Robert Frazier went missing...

Posted by Delta County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

