Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment

Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and...
Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.(Source: AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A self-styled pet rescuer has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty.

She’s also banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.

Investigators say Smilen began hoarding street cats inside her small efficiency apartment.

A horrible smell brought police there in 2018.

They found some cats emaciated and malnourished.

Others were dead for months, and evidence suggested some cats had eaten others to survive.

There was plenty of food, but they hadn’t been fed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Police: No suspect or motive in St. Matthews shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
LMPD finds dead body near Meijer
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Gov. Beshear provides new masking recommendations as Delta variant spreads in Ky.
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl had been shot and a 5-year-old boy was grazed.
2 children inside home injured by stray bullet, police say
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched successfully Tuesday.
Blue Origin launch: Booster lands back on Earth