Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County on Monday.

The fixed-wing single-engine plane landed near the Quillen Chapel Road exit, close to Campton. No one was hurt.

Kentucky State Police said the pilot ran into engine trouble.

A witness told WKYT that crews had to cut away some road signs so the plane could be towed off the road and into a field.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.