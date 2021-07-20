Support Local Businesses
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County on Monday.

The fixed-wing single-engine plane landed near the Quillen Chapel Road exit, close to Campton. No one was hurt.

Kentucky State Police said the pilot ran into engine trouble.

A witness told WKYT that crews had to cut away some road signs so the plane could be towed off the road and into a field.

