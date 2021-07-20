Plea agreement hearing delayed for former UK student involved in Capitol riot
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WKYT) - The hearing for a former University of Kentucky student charged in the US Capitol riot has been delayed.
Gracyn Courtright is accused of entering the US Capitol and taking a sign near the Senate chambers.
She is from West Virginia and was a UK student at the time of the riot.
Courtright faces four federal charges.
Her change of plea hearing was pushed back to next month.
