Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a rear-view mirror because she had several items on her dashboard.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A settlement has been reached in the civil trial involving a young girl who was dragged by a JCPS school bus.

An attorney confirmed the settlement was reached before court began Tuesday morning.

The trial began last week, just as WAVE 3 News published disturbing video taken from inside the bus during the 2015 incident. It showed the then-6-year-old girl getting her backpack stuck in the door of the bus as she was getting off of it.

The driver, Melinda Sanders, didn’t notice and pulled away, driving more than 1,000 feet before stopping, according to the lawsuit filed against both JCPS and Sanders.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

