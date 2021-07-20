Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Team West holds off Team Williams 11-8 in UofL men’s basketball softball game

UofL guard Jarrod West holds up softball trophy after 11-8 win
UofL guard Jarrod West holds up softball trophy after 11-8 win(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team West jumped out to a 7-0 lead and then held on for an 11-8 win over Team Williams in the first UofL basketball softball game on Monday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

El Ellis was the MVP. The junior college transfer led off the game with a double and took third on the first of five errors by Team Williams.

He scored the first run when graduate assistant Seth Tatum drove him in with an RBI single to right.

It was 2-0 Team West when Tatum delivered the defensive gem of the night. He robbed strength coach Andy Kettler with a diving grab in left.

Kettler got Team Williams on the board in the fifth. His double to left center scored pinch runner Jack Wood. The 10 year-old slid home safely and was carried back to the dugout to a standing ovation.

Team West led 11-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but almost blew the lead.

Mike Pegues got Team Williams started with a dramatic triple, capping it off by sliding Pete Rose style into third.

It was 11-8 when Pegues came up again in the inning. This time Ellis fielded his grounder to short and tossed to Chris Mack at first for the final out.

“It’s great, I mean our guys haven’t been around fans like this,” Mack said. “A lot of smack talking for guys having no ability whatsoever in softball, some do.”

“It was really a good experience, just to get out here with everybody,” UofL guard El Ellis said. “just to bond like we always do, it was really good, and to have the fans out here, be able to see us, it was great.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Police: No suspect or motive in St. Matthews shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

(Source: Raycom Media)
Lou City comes alive after halftime to defeat Atlanta
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jarrod Vanderbilt joke with D'Angelo Russell during his camp.
The Stars Come Out for D’Angelo Russell Basketball Camp
Jennifer Hebble teeing off on the 9th hole at Covered Bridge Golf Club
Hebble Wins 97th Falls Cities Classic
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 announced