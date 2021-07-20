Team West holds off Team Williams 11-8 in UofL men’s basketball softball game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team West jumped out to a 7-0 lead and then held on for an 11-8 win over Team Williams in the first UofL basketball softball game on Monday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

El Ellis was the MVP. The junior college transfer led off the game with a double and took third on the first of five errors by Team Williams.

He scored the first run when graduate assistant Seth Tatum drove him in with an RBI single to right.

It was 2-0 Team West when Tatum delivered the defensive gem of the night. He robbed strength coach Andy Kettler with a diving grab in left.

Kettler got Team Williams on the board in the fifth. His double to left center scored pinch runner Jack Wood. The 10 year-old slid home safely and was carried back to the dugout to a standing ovation.

Team West led 11-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but almost blew the lead.

Mike Pegues got Team Williams started with a dramatic triple, capping it off by sliding Pete Rose style into third.

It was 11-8 when Pegues came up again in the inning. This time Ellis fielded his grounder to short and tossed to Chris Mack at first for the final out.

“It’s great, I mean our guys haven’t been around fans like this,” Mack said. “A lot of smack talking for guys having no ability whatsoever in softball, some do.”

“It was really a good experience, just to get out here with everybody,” UofL guard El Ellis said. “just to bond like we always do, it was really good, and to have the fans out here, be able to see us, it was great.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.