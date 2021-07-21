Support Local Businesses
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown

Around 3:45 p.m., people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw the kayaker “in distress," according to an Etown PD spokesperson.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake is over after the 19-year-old was found dead just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chris Denham, the public affairs officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department, said Kenneth Robertson of Hardin County was found by a dive team at least 20 feet underwater.

Robertson was said to have been seen “in distress” on the lake by witnesses around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A search immediately began for Robertson after he went missing, with crews from several agencies working to find him.

(Story continues below video)

“Sadly, the incident involving the kayaker in distress from yesterday did not end the way we wanted it to,” Denham said in a statement. “Members of the Louisville Metro Police Dive team along with our staff, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, Hardin County EMS, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Hardin County Coroner’s office located the victim in approximately 20′ of water deceased.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department Dive Team, Elizabethtown Police Department, Hardin County EMS, Campbellsville Fire Department, Elizabethtown Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Hardin County Coroner’s Office were among the agencies that helped in the search and recovery of Robertson’s body.

Freeman Lake Park has been reopened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

