3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least three people were rushed to Louisville hospitals after a semi-truck and an RV crashed on I-71 North.

It happened around 3:45 near the Oldham County-Henry County line, according to a Kentucky State Police dispatcher.

Both the driver of the semi-truck and driver of the RV were rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment. A child passenger in the RV was brought to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not revealed, nor were their identities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

