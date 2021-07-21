84-year-old Bullitt County woman reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Emergency responders are searching for an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Carol Eisenback was reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway, according to Southeast Bullitt Fire Department chief Erik Butler. Her family noticed she was gone around 8:30 a.m.

The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department, Shephersdville Fire Department, Bullitt County EMA and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search to find her.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

