Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

84-year-old Bullitt County woman reported missing

Carol Eisenback was reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway,...
Carol Eisenback was reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway, according to Southeast Bullitt Fire Department chief Erik Butler.(Southeast Bullitt Fire Department)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Emergency responders are searching for an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Carol Eisenback was reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway, according to Southeast Bullitt Fire Department chief Erik Butler. Her family noticed she was gone around 8:30 a.m.

The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department, Shephersdville Fire Department, Bullitt County EMA and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search to find her.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Search for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown to resume Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are rising across the commonwealth and the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations going up in Kentucky; majority are unvaccinated
As we’ve noticed over the last few days, hazy skies have increased across the Commonwealth....
Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze to Kentucky skies
Teachers can get a 15% discount on items for their children and homes as well.
Meijer extends teacher discount to more than school supplies
David L. Nicholson
Circuit Court clerk joins race to be next Louisville mayor