Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and her father is back in jail after his probation was revoked, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

There was much anger when WAVE 3 News broke the story that Kevon Lawless was out on home incarceration after a music producer from New York paid his $300,000 bond.

Tuesday, Lawless was taken into custody by the US Marshals Office with a probation violation warrant.

Lawless is now back in custody and will have to face the probation and parole board before they determine his immediate future.

Lawless is charged with murder for the deaths of Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles in 2020.

The case is a capital case, and Lawless could face the death penalty.

Kentucky law allows for there to not be a bond set in such cases.

This story will be updated.

