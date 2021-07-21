Support Local Businesses
Circuit Court clerk joins race to be next Louisville mayor

David L. Nicholson
David L. Nicholson(David L. Nicholson)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Circuit Court clerk announced he was joining the race to become the next mayor of Louisville.

David L. Nicholson released a statement Wednesday that said he recently attended the National Association of Counties annual conference were gun violence and public safety were discussed. He said the discussion moved him to help resolve the gun violence in Louisville.

“I have dedicated my public career, indeed my life, working with and listening to Louisvillians, their concerns about our city, and their hopes for Louisville’s future. Many have stated that Louisville needs strong and tested leadership to permanently break down the barriers facing many in our society, make our city safe and provide the opportunity for everyone to prosper,” he wrote.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, activist Shameka Parrish-Wright and Craig Greenberg have also announced their candidacy for the seat currently occupied by Greg Fischer.

