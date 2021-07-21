Support Local Businesses
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the explosion was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex. That building is located on Industrial Drive.(Vick Patel/Paducah Drone)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An explosion was reported at Dippin’ Dots on Wednesday evening, July 21.

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the explosion was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex. That building is located on Industrial Drive.

Newberry said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen and there was an explosion.

While the Dippin’ Dots isn’t made at that particular building, it is used for making ingredients for a third party.

Ten people were injured and taken to area hospitals, all of them were able to get out of the building “under their own power.”

Police and crews were on scene to investigate the incident.

We talked to one Dippin’ Dots worker about his experience.

“I was in there walking in the production room and all of a sudden there was a loud boom and then I’m on the ground,” said Michael Jones, maintenance worker. “That’s all I remember.”

On Wednesday night, Dippin’ Dots issued the following statement:

“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility. At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation. We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon.”

Dippin' Dots, LLC

Scott Fischer, CEO of Dippin’ Dots, issued a separate statement:

“My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees - they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”

Scott Fischer, CEO

Four people were hurt in an explosion at the facility in November 2019.

