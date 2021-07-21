Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Air quality ALERT today and Thursday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Poor air quality Wednesday & Thursday
  • Heat wave builds starting Friday
  • Rain chances stay low — 30% Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An AIR QUALITY ALERT will continue for the Louisville area through Thursday night.

For this evening, we’ll keep that thick haze over us from wildfire smoke out west, making for another dim, red sunset. Lows overnight will be in the 60s.

Thursday will be slightly less humid, but it’ll still be a very warm and hazy day with highs in the upper 80s. Those with lung ailments like asthma or COPD will want to use caution tomorrow afternoon and evening as air quality will be at its worst then.

The haze will linger Thursday night as lows get back down into the 60s once again. It’ll be a comfortable night as we prepare for our Friday.

We’ll keep Friday’s forecast dry as easterly winds continue to keep a bubble of drier air over us. Skies will still be hazy in the afternoon as we keep some wildfire smoke and haze overhead. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

Air quality may start to improve a bit by the weekend, but southerly winds will transport more heat and humidity into the region. Highs in the 90s will rule the majority of the 10 Day Earliest Alert Forecast. Rain chances will stay fairly low, peaking at a 30% chance Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Thursday will be slightly less humid, but it'll still be a very warm and hazy day with highs in...
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, July 21, 2021

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Missing Kayaker: Search on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown resumes Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

Thursday will be slightly less humid, but it'll still be a very warm and hazy day with highs in...
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, July 21, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
In 2020, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States.
Behind the Forecast: Different ways to be struck by lightning