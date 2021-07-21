FORECAST: Air quality ALERT today and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Poor air quality Wednesday & Thursday

Heat wave builds starting Friday

Rain chances stay low — 30% Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An AIR QUALITY ALERT will continue for the Louisville area through Thursday night.

For this evening, we’ll keep that thick haze over us from wildfire smoke out west, making for another dim, red sunset. Lows overnight will be in the 60s.

Thursday will be slightly less humid, but it’ll still be a very warm and hazy day with highs in the upper 80s. Those with lung ailments like asthma or COPD will want to use caution tomorrow afternoon and evening as air quality will be at its worst then.

The haze will linger Thursday night as lows get back down into the 60s once again. It’ll be a comfortable night as we prepare for our Friday.

We’ll keep Friday’s forecast dry as easterly winds continue to keep a bubble of drier air over us. Skies will still be hazy in the afternoon as we keep some wildfire smoke and haze overhead. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

Air quality may start to improve a bit by the weekend, but southerly winds will transport more heat and humidity into the region. Highs in the 90s will rule the majority of the 10 Day Earliest Alert Forecast. Rain chances will stay fairly low, peaking at a 30% chance Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.